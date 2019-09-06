The Rusk County Commissioners Court was unanimous Thursday in approving a $36.5 million balanced spending plan that includes raises in the coming fiscal year for all county workers.
The budget, which takes effect on Oct. 1, includes a 4% raise for employees and elected officials.
That translates to $2,463 raise for County Judge Joel Hale and a collective $9,772 raise for the four elected commissioners.
County Court at Law Judge Chad Wes Dean is slated for a pay hike that will go from $139,000 this year to $175,000 in the coming fiscal year.
The court also set the tax rate at 55.6 cents per $100 of valuation, which would draw a $556 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
The rate is expected to bring in slightly more than $13.1 million for daily operations and another $5.6 million for the road and bridge departments.
A statement at the top of the online budget document says the rate is equal to this past year’s property tax revenue, bringing in the same about of money.
The court also approved standalone budgets including those for the airport at $2.8 million, debt at $2.8 million and juvenile services at $125,000.
All funds together come to a projected $44.5 million in total spending.
Highlights on the spending side include a roughly $100,000 increase in the sheriff’s budget, putting it at $3.5 million. Most of that increase is from the 4% raises.
No members of the public spoke during public hearings held before the budget and tax rate passed.