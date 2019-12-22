A fire that destroyed a church in Rusk County Saturday morning is being investigated as a possible arson, said Patrick Dooley, Rusk County emergency management coordinator.
Dooley said Sunday that his office has contacted the state fire marshal's office to investigate the blaze that was reported about 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the Shell's Station COGIC (Church of God in Christ) at 11258 FM 225 in Laneville.
"It was a fully involved, working fire," Dooley said of the situation when firefighters arrived.
The Laneville and Henderson fire departments and Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.