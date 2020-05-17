Rusk County commissioners Tuesday are set to discuss and possibly accept the resignation of Tax Assessor/Collector Lanita Whitehead.
The court also will discuss and possibly approve the purchase of 225 acres outside of Loop 571 and FM 323 by the Henderson Economic Development Corp.
The agenda also includes discussion and possible action concerning federal coronavirus relief funding.
Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the courthouse in Henderson. The public
The meeting will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/ruskcommissioners .