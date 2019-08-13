Rusk County commissioners on Tuesday decided not to enact a burn ban, County Judge Joel Hale reported.
The agenda for the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday had called for commissioners to discuss and possibly approve a burn ban for the county.
But the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a 0-800 scale of the state's dryness with 800 being extreme drought, was averaging 618 for Rusk County on Tuesday, well below the 700 mark at which most local counties ban outdoor burning.
The National Weather Service was predicting a 30% chance of rainfall this morning, decreasing to a 20% chance tonight.
The Shreveport NWS office was showing a heat advisory for much of East Texas on Tuesday, including Rusk, Gregg and Upshur counties, with an extreme heat advisory for much of Louisiana.
Hale said discussion of a burn ban will appear on Commissioners Court agendas throughout the summer.
The court also called a Nov. 5 election, Hale said.
Up for consideration on the ballot are 10 amendments to the state constitution, including provisions freeing up $1.7 billion from the state's rainy day fund for flood control projects under recent legislation, an option to lower property taxes in areas where the governor has declared a disaster, allowing retired police dogs to live with their handlers and a ban on a state income tax.
Finally Tuesday, Hale said the court OK'd the sale of surplus 50-gallon drum rollers from the Youth Exposition Center's rodeo arena, for $400.