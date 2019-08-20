HENDERSON — Rusk County commissioners Tuesday set their tax rate for the coming year at slightly more than 55.6 cents to partially fuel a $32.7 million spending plan for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
The budget itself is still being discussed. Daily operations in the spending plan, minus the road and bridge departments, debt, the airport and other stand-alone funds, come to $19 million, County Judge Joel Hale said.
The tax rate, carried to its last digit, will be 55.6134 cents per $100 property valuation. That will bring a $556 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
Online budget documents show the rate is expected to draw almost $12.9 million from local property owners. The remainder of the budget revenue comes from fees charged by several offices, penalties and interest on late tax payments, events including the Heritage Syrup Festival and other sources.
The court is expected to formally adopt the budget at 10 a.m. Sept. 5 in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Rusk County Courthouse.
In related activity, the court accepted Tax Assessor/Collector Lanita Whitehead’s submission of the certified values of property countywide. Whitehead reported values are up almost 3%, at $3.786 billion.
Also Tuesday, commissioners agreed with Sheriff Jeff Price’s recommendation to have the county department serve as evidence locker for a newly formed police department within the Mount Enterprise ISD.
“There is some evidence that should not be kept on campus,” district police Chief Kevin Roy said. “Whether drugs or guns.”
The court on Tuesday also agreed to clean up property that was left unattended after the resident died. Pct. 1 Commissioner Bill Hale said relatives of the deceased woman live in Houston and Pennsylvania and have agreed to sign over the home, minus family pictures, jewelry or other valuables, for the county to burn.
The commissioner described the property on CR 193D as “a pretty good-sized lot.” He said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has declared it a public health hazard and recommended burning it.