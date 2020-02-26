Rusk County Sheriff's deputies and Henderson police have arrested 10 so-called "deadbeat" parents since a roundup started Tuesday morning, sheriff's Sgt. David Roberts said Wednesday.
Roberts said the Texas Attorney General's Office issued 30 warrants for the arrests of Rusk County parents who were behind a total of $700,000 in child support payments. Most of the parents faced $1,000 bonds, but others ranged from $500 to $2,000.
The AG's office will send bond payments to the affected children, Roberts said.
Arrested were: Luis Alberto Valdez, 42; Michael Hall, 46; Jesse Williams, 36; Reagan Goss, 37; Lance Prior, 35; Charles Christopher, 54; Ezell McElhanon, 45; Nicolas Hall, 45; James Underwood, 42; and Wallace Judalet Jr., 31.
"We went to (look for) all 30, and we went to secondary homes if they listed two addresses," Roberts said. "We will be looking for them until they get arrested."
He said the roundup started at 4 a.m. Tuesday and will continue until the 20 others are arrested.