The I Am Beautiful Movement will offer a self-defense class for girls from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of One On One Fitness, 100 Richardson Drive, Henderson.
The class, open to girls ages 8 to 18, will be taught by Luke's Mixed Martial Arts in Henderson and will cost $15 per girl.
Students will learn basic awareness, how to use their surroundings and what to do after an attack, including escapes from holds — standing and on the ground.
The I Am Beautiful Movement is operated under the auspices of the nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corp.
For information or to register, go to iambeautifulmovement.org and click on "Media," then "Events."