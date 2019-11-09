HENDERSON — The Heritage Syrup Festival, which commemorates a bygone industry in Henderson, brought back fond memories for Glenn Mayweather.
“It reminds me of when I was a child,” said the Shreveport resident who arrived at the 31st annual event Saturday with his wife and two cousins. He’s made the pilgrimage to the festival for five or six years.
Mayweather said his great uncle Roosevelt Thomas made syrup from sugarcane in Gloster, Louisiana, in the early 1960s. Thomas sold the syrup to family members and friends.
He recalls it had a “wonderful” taste, Mayweather said. It set a high bar for the product he tasted Saturday. His judgment: “It is good, but not as good.”
Mayweather was among thousands of people who attended the festival in downtown Henderson and the Depot Museum.
Sitting on a porch outside the print shop at the depot, Mayweather was within sight of the title attraction: making syrup from sugar cane using a mule that ground stalks with huge rollers as the mule walked in a circle in an enclosure.
Cairtlyn Olney, 10, of Tyler, her sister, Cara, 8, and parents Josh and Danielle watched the mule work. The family was attending the festival for the first time, and was not disappointed.
“I like seeing animals, and it’s real fun, and I like food here and the (country) music,” Caitlyn said.
Her mother said she hoped to learn how to make syrup.
It takes 20 gallons of juice to make a gallon of syrup and about an hour and a half to cook it, festival volunteer Katherine Lewis said near a cooking pan mounted on a fire pit. Four people used skimmers to remove scum, or impurities, from the syrup as it cooked.
The festival also featured old tractors at the depot, classic cars lining North Main Street, and a variety of vendors selling food and merchandise at both the depot and along downtown streets.
The cars included a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria that owner Ed Warner of Longview said he first spotted 10 years ago in Jasper and bought two years ago.
“I’ve got a lot of old cars,” Warner said, adding the Crown Victoria has a Cadillac 472 engine and is called a “Fordillac.”
The classic cars caught the attention of a lot of attendees, and many festival-goers formed long lines outside booths selling turkey legs, jumbo hot dogs, corn dogs and other food.
A vendor at the depot got a leg up on the competition by hiring Longview resident Pat Hightower to wear a turkey leg hat — for the second year.
“I love wearing it because the kids absolutely love the turkey leg hat because the legs are kicking and it’s singing a turkey farm jingle,” Hightower said. “I’ve been talking turkey all day.”
Hightower urged passers-by to buy turkey legs. Firs-time festival-goer Casey Wilkerson of Carthage chose instead to buy a frappe from another vendor.
“I love how everything is homemade and everybody is so friendly,” she said.