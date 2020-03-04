Republican candidates who vied for three seats in Rusk County and two seats in Upshur County in Tuesday's primaries will face runoffs May 26.
If three or more candidates are in a race, Texas election law requires that the winner receive 50% of the votes plus 1 vote. If not, a runoff must be held between the top two vote-getters.
In Rusk County, incumbent Sheriff Jeff Price received 3,791 (44.39%) of the vote in a field of four and will face a runoff with the second top vote-getter, Johnwayne Valdez, who received 2,693 votes (30.94%), according to unofficial results.
Jesse Stewart came in third with 1,598 votes (18.71%), and Nathan Parker finished fourth with 509 votes (5.96%).
In the bid for Pct. 1 county commissioner, Randy Gaut received 852 votes (43.12%) and will face a runoff with Shannon Thompson, who received 700 votes (35.43%).
Will Hale, who sought unsuccessfully to succeed his father, Commissioner Bill Hale, who did not seek reelection, came in third place with 424 votes (21.46%).
In the bid for Pct. 1 constable, Richard Stanley received 704 votes (45.22%) and will go into the runoff with Michael Smith, who garnered 439 votes (28.2%).
Bob Mitchell finished third with 414 votes (26.59%).
The winner will replace Constable Sammy Nichols, who did not seek another term.
In Upshur County, five candidates vied to succeed Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka, who did not seek reelection. The top vote-getters who face a runoff are Kent M. Abernathy with 629 votes (38.08%) and Michael L. Ashley with 296 votes (17.92%).
Trailing were Richard Smith with 270 votes (16.34%), Robert Green with 265 votes (16.04%) and Daphne Anne Grimes at 192 votes (11.62%).
In the three-man Pct. 1 commission race to succeed Paula Gentry, who also did not seek reelection, Gene Dolle avoided a runoff by garnering 852 votes (51.6%), while opponents Jim Bardwell netted 403 votes (24.4%) and James Noble received 395 votes (23.9%).
In the race for Pct. 4 constable, David S. Thompson received the most votes with 704 votes (46.25%) and will go into the runoff against incumbent Larry Sewell, who garnered 555 votes (36.47%). Phillip M. Hill came in third with 263 votes (17.28%).
None of the runoff candidates in Rusk or Upshur counties have Democratic challengers in the November general election.