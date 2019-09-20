Rusk, Harrison, Marion and Cass counties lifted their burn bans Friday as Tropical Storm Imelda brought relief to a parched Northeast Texas.
Rusk County Judge Joel Hale issued an order ending the county's burn ban Friday morning.
"The volunteer fire departments felt we had enough rain," Hale said.
Hale's decision came after the National Weather Service forecast on Wednesday predicted Longview and surrounding areas would receive 4 to 6 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Imelda through Friday.
Rusk County had imposed the ban Aug. 20.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims declared a halt to the county’s burn ban before noon Friday.
County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock said the decision was based on a drop in the county’s ranking on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which assesses the risk of fire on a scale of zero to 800.
A score of zero indicates no moisure deficiency, while a score of 800 indicates the maximum drought that is possible.
Mock said the Harrison County index dropped from about 715 a few days ago to 538 on Friday. The burn ban had been in effect since Sept. 3.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur also issued an order Friday ending his county’s burn ban, which also had been in effect since Sept. 3.
"Lifting of the ban is appropriate since conditions have improved in Marion County, Texas," the order states. "Rainfall today and the forecast for the week show further beneficial rainfall across the county."
Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks also signed an order Friday lifting her county's burn ban, which had begun Sept. 9.
Gregg County’s burn ban, issued Sept. 4, remained in effect Friday.
Also remaining in effect Friday was the burn ban in Morris County, issued Sept. 9, though two of its cities had instituted bans earlier. Daingerfield had declared a burn ban on Sept. 3, followed by Lone Star on Sept. 4.
Other East Texas counties with remaining burn bans include Upshur County, which began its ban on Aug. 30; Smith County, which issued its ban on Sept. 10; and Cherokee County, which declared a ban on Sept. 9.
The Texas A&M Forest Service updated its website Friday afternoon to show that 166 of the 254 counties in Texas remained under burn bans, down from 170 on Friday morning and 176 on Sept. 11.