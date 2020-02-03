UT Health East Texas will offer a free Lunch and Learn seminar titled “Understanding Pain Management” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the UT Health Tyler Pavilion, 801 Clinic Drive, Tyler.
Pain management physician Dr. Mark Hackbarth will discuss topics including understanding pain management, therapies and treatment options.
A complimentary lunch will be served. Seating is limited, and reservations are required by Feb. 21.
To register, go to UTHealthTylerHospital.com/pain or call (903) 747-4749.