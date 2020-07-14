Upshur County residents will have new Republicans representing them as both Pct. 3 commissioner and Pct. 4 constable, according to unofficial runoff election results released Tuesday evening.
Michael L. Ashley defeated Kent M. Abernathy in the primary runoff for the open commissioner seat, while challenger David S. Thompson beat out incumbent Larry Sewell in the runoff for constable.
Ashley received 430 votes, or 52.25%, while Abernathy garnered 393, or 47.75%, with all 32 precincts reporting.
Thompson grabbed 474 votes, or 70.64%, while Sewell brought in 197, or 29.36%.
The results mean Ashley and Thompson were elected to their seats because no Democrats filed to challenge them in the Nov. 3 general election. On Jan. 1, Ashley will replace Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka, who did not seek re-election.
The Upshur County Elections Department released the results at 8:10 p.m., an hour and 10 minutes after the polls closed.