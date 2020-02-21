Today is the deadline to buy tickets for a Feb. 28 Upshur County dinner at which Gov. Greg Abbott will be the keynote speaker.
The Republican Party of Upshur County will host its first Lincoln Day Dinner at the Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271, Gilmer.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and close at 6 p.m., organizers said.
Tickets cost $40 per person and are available through today at the Gilmer National Bank or First National Bank of Gilmer.
Children age 10 and older are encouraged to attend, but those younger than 10 will not be allowed.
For information, contact coordinator De’Borah Bankston at (903) 812-1530 or bankstondecos@yahoo.com.