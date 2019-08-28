Early registration ends Friday for the annual East Texas Forage Conference.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, 1200 W. Tyler St., Gilmer.
Topics and speakers include:
■ Sprayer calibration and armyworm control, Darren Rozell, owner Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Co., Tyler.
■ Pasture herbicide updates, Clint Perkins, AgriLife Extension agent, Smith County.
■ Winter forages and winter weed control, Jason Banta, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Overton.
■ Feral hogs, Hank Hayes, D.V.M., Texas Animal Health Commission region director, Sulphur Springs.
■ Electronic animal identification, Hayes.
■ Importance of forage testing and supplements, Banta.
Three Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education credits — two general and one laws and regulations — will be available for licensed pesticide applicators.
The cost, which includes lunch, is $15 per person until Friday, and $25 after that. To register, call the Upshur County AgriLife Extension office at (903) 843-4019.