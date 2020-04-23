A fire Wednesday evening that started in the garage of a Gilmer home caused an estimated $75,000 to $80,000 in damage to the garage, laundry room and attic, Gilmer Fire Chief Jerry Taylor said.
Taylor said firefighters arrived at 10:09 p.m. to the home in the 5400 block of Grouse Road. The residents got out of the home without injury.
The fire department sent an engine, tanker and command vehicle with 11 crew members, Taylor said. The East and West Mountain volunteer fire departments provided assistance.