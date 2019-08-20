GILMER — A newly enacted state law allowed Gilmer ISD trustees Monday to set their tax rate a dime less than initially anticipated as they approved a larger annual budget for the growing district.
The $25.7 million spending plan that won unanimous approval is $4 million larger than the budget that concludes at the end of this month.
“The bulk of that (increase) is the new state funding for salaries,” Superintendent Rick Albritton said Tuesday. “We put about $1.8 million into salaries (plus about $300,000 for benefits).”
Albritton credited House Bill 3, which infused state school funding with $6.5 billion to be dedicated to improving education and increasing pay for teachers, about 200 of whom serve Gilmer students.
A growing budget also can mean a growing student population, which it does in Gilmer ISD. Albritton said his student body grew by about 70 compared with last year, with 2,559 attending classes Monday.
“I don’t think we’ve ever started with over 2,500,” the 17-year Gilmer school chief said.
Trustees set the tax rate at $1.399 tax rate per $100 of valuation. The rate will mean at $1,399 tax bill on a home valued at $100,000, with no exemptions claimed.
The rate is lower than expected.
“We were expecting our tax rate to be $1.41,” Albritton said, adding that property values rose about $37 million to $817 million since last year. Higher property values mean the same tax rate will draw more local revenue.
Albritton said construction on the new high school remains on target to open its doors to students a year from now.
Trusses at the 162,000-square-foot high school are going up. The new home of the Buckeyes will allow room for continued growth, replacing the 128,000-square-foot high school that will serve students one final school year before being leveled for parking space.
Debt on the new campus, along with a career and technology center approved in a $35 million bond put to voters in 2018, will require slightly more than 33 cents of the $1.399 tax rate.
That’s to make a roughly $3 million annual payment on notes that the district went ahead and sold to grab an interest rate Albritton said was a little under 3%.
“It was really good,” Albritton said. “We chose the right time.”
Albritton said the daily operations budget includes the purchase of two to five school buses. In another sign of growth, Gilmer added two new classes for 3-year-olds to the fall schedule.
“We’ve added some robotics classes,” he said. “We’ve added a literacy person at our elementary, and we just bought $240,000 in (English and language arts) materials for grades K through 6. We got 21 pallets of books for these grade levels.”
Albritton also reported the district partnered on its summer reading program with ETEX Communications, which rewarded participating families.
“They gave about 60 families a discount on their internet, a pretty significant discount,” he said, expressing hopes the partnership will continue to make an online library available for students.