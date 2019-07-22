GILMER — Superintendent Rick Albritton on Monday laid out ideas under discussion as construction of a new high school goes helmet to helmet with the Buckeyes' fall football season.
Trustees also approved pay raises for teachers and auxiliary staff in the coming school year, as they took a look at the proposed budget for the 2019-20 school year and a lower tax rate, thanks to increased state funding.
"Fans are going to intermingle," Albritton said, after describing a single entry point for home and visitor fans necessitated by work on the 129,000-square-foot high school that's on schedule to open for the 2020-21 school year.
"We're going to be walking to the stadium with visitors," the superintendent said. "It's going to be congested."
Parking itself will be at a premium, and Albritton said the district has spoken with downtown churches and plans to run shuttles to and from Buckeye Stadium on game nights. Parking options are outlined on both the district website and Albritton's Facebook page.
Construction, which is funded with a $35.25 million bond voters blessed in 2018, also will include a new, 22,000-square-foot career and technology center.
The undertaking lost 15 days to a wetter-than-usual spring and summer, consultant John Erickson told trustees. But he said crews made up for the lost time.
Erickson also said steel will be delivered to the site by the first week of August, at the latest.
"As soon as the slabs are poured, we should see steel going up," he said. "The weather definitely delayed us, but it hasn't put us behind as much as some people think."
Trustees also looked at a $1.399 tax rate Albritton is proposing. The rate is about 9 cents less than budget writers had envisioned, and Albritton credited the 86th Legislature for increasing the state's share of public school funding.
Additional state funding, thanks to $5 billion targeting public school tax rates, combines with about $37 million in property value increases to push down the Gilmer ISD proposed tax rate.
"We were expecting $1.49," Albritton said. "And it's going to be around $1.399. ... I will say the change at the state level has been a good thing for Gilmer ISD."
That rate is projected to bring in slightly more than $12.3 million in local tax revenue. The proposed operating budget spends $26 million, which Albritton said is roughly $3 million more than this year's spending plan.
The increase is partially because of the planned addition of two classes for 3-year-old Buckeyes, two teachers at the high school and a teacher and special education instructor for a third-grade class that combines special education students with mainstream peers.
The proposal increases teacher salaries at all experience levels and was unanimously approved Monday. It also adds a 50-cent hourly raise for auxiliary, nonteaching staff members.
Teachers with zero to five years experience will see a 9.75% pay increase, to a maximum of $43,000 with a master's degree. Other experience rungs on the pay ladder are set for double-digit percentage increases — even beyond the 20-year benchmark where the state minimum ceases to rise.
"We've always paid for experience," Albritton said, placing the new maximum pay at $63,000. That's a $1,000 raise to those 20-plus-year teachers.
The superintendent said total compensation, with benefits included, is rising $1.7 million.
Albritton also announced the district is fully staffed for the first time since 2012.