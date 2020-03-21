A 66-year-old Gilmer woman was killed and two others hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Texas 300 near East Mountain.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Saturday the crash occurred when a northbound pickup truck driven by Aaron Barbosa-Valerio, 23, of Gilmer went into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Rucker Steven Murry, 65, of Gilmer. DPS Sgt. Jean Dark said troopers' initial investigation suggests Barbosa-Valerio was driving too fast for road conditions.
Murry's passenger, Cynthia Browne Murry of Gilmer, was pronounced dead at the scene by Upshur County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton, Her body was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
Rucker Murry was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center in serious condition, and Barbosa-Valerio was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, Dark said.
Troopers responded about 7:40 a.m. Friday to the crash site about nine miles northwest of Longview.