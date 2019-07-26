A Longview man accused in a March 2018 fatal stabbing at a Diana game room has pleaded guilty in exchange for a 10-year sentence, Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd reported Friday.
Toby Glenn Dillard, 44, has been held on $750,000 bond in the Upshur County Jail on both murder and manslaughter charges arising from the March 4, 2018, fatal stabbing of Joseph Regan, 28, of Hallsville.
Upshur County deputies responded to the scene on U.S. 259 South at 4 a.m. Deputies said two men were fighting in the parking lot when Dillard cut Regan with an unknown object. Regan was taken to Longview for medical treatment but did not survive.
Officers searched the area around the game room and found Dillard beneath a bridge near U.S. 259 and FM 3245.
Dillard's guilty plea on July 9 was among several reported by Byrd's office as occurring during July. Others were entered in the 115th District Court by the following defendants:
- Brent Alan Mays, 47, of Gilmer, on a charge of online solicitation of a minor arising from a July 24, 2018, incident; sentenced to seven years in prison and lifelong sex offender registration;
- Montel Jermaine Adams, 27, of Houston, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle arising from a Dec. 15, 2015, incident; sentenced to six years prison probated, $1,000 fine, life skills course, 600 hours community service;
- Brian Heath McNutt, 27, of Hughes Springs, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine arising from a March 6, 2019, incident; sentenced one year state jail;
- Mystical Jo Adams, 21, of Gladewater, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle from a July 3, 2018, incident; sentenced to four years prison;
- Jesse Dale Betancourt, 23, of Gilmer, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle arising from a Dec. 24, 2018, incident; sentenced to five years' deferred adjudication;
- Angel Dejesus Beraza, 20, of Gilmer, on a charge of aggravated robbery arising from a Jan. 24 incident; sentenced to 10 years' deferred adjudication, $1,000 fine, 1,000 hours community service, anger management course, other conditions;
- Nicole Marie Allen, 45, of Lindale, on a charge of theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000 arising from a June 8, 2018, incident; sentenced to two years prison probated for five years;
- Alesha Nicole Thomas, 24, of Gilmer, on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child arising from a Jan. 9, 2017, incident; sentenced to two years prison probated four years, $500 fine, 400 hours community service, other conditions;
- Robert Douglas Bennett Jr., 48, of Gilmer, on a charge of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions arising from a Feb. 2 incident; sentenced to six months prison;
- Jodi Michelle Johnston, 25, of Big Sandy, on a charge of theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions arising from a Sept. 28, 2017, incident; sentenced to three years' deferred adjudication, $500 fine, 400 hours community service, other conditions;
- Sean Wesley Canaguire, 20, of Gladewater, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine arising from a May 25, 2018, incident; sentenced to four years' deferred adjudication, $250 fine, 300 hours community service,drug treatment facility;
- John Ira Warren III, 28, of Jefferson, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine arising from an Oct. 7, 2017, incident; sentenced to three years' deferred adjudication, $1,000 fine, 400 hours community service, other conditions;
- Roderick Marton Wright, 20, of Gilmer, on a charge of driving while intoxicated-subsequent offense arising from a March 4, 2018, incident; sentenced to 10 years prison probated for five years, $1,000 fine, DWI offender school, 300 hours community service, Guardian transmission interlock device for five years, other conditions;
- Patrick Desario Garrett, 33, of Carthage, on a charge of DWI-subsequent arising from a July 16, 2016, incident; sentenced to 10 years prison, probated seven years, $1,000 fine, 400 hours community service, driver's license suspended one year, other conditions;
- Michael Ray Sinclair, 61, of Big Sandy, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon arising from a July 8, 2018, incident; sentenced to five years prison;
- Jonathan Adam Heslep,32, of Atlanta, plea of true on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle arising from a Feb. 8, 2016, incident; sentenced to 20 months prison;
- Steven Lee Duvall, 34, of Longview, on a charge of attempted forgery arising from a July 28, 2028, incident; sentenced to two years state jail;
- Cary Buckner Fant IV, 44, of Diana, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon-repeat offender arising from a Feb. 25 incident; sentenced to 15 years prison;
- Britt Dalton, 18, of Big Sandy, plea of true on a charge of injury to a child arising from an April 23, 2018, incident; sentenced to eight years prison;
- Angela Paulette Murrell, 37, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine arising from a March 6, 2018, incident;
- Joe Kevin Hahn, 58, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon arising from a Nov. 11, 2018, incident;
- Billie Don Rosborough, 61, of Gilmer, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon-repeat offender arising from a May 30 incident; sentenced to to 18 years prison;
- Billie Don Rosborough, same as above, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle arising from a March 4 incident; sentenced to 18 years prison to run concurrent with above sentence.