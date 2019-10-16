From Staff Reports
Audrey Scott Nolan now reigns as the 82nd East Texas Yamboree queen after her coronation helped kick off the annual festival in Gilmer on Wednesday night.
The festival continues through Saturday with activities planned daily, including a second chance to see the queen’s coronation at 7:30 tonight at the Gilmer Civic Center.
A barn dance is planned for Saturday night at the new Yamboree Event Center.
Other activities will include a nightly carnival, free street dances on Friday and Saturday, parades on Friday and Saturday and an antique/classic car show and a fiddler’s contest on Saturday.
For an event schedule, go to yamboree.com .