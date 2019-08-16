GILMER — A $1,200 raise is on its way to Upshur County employees and elected officials after commissioners agreed Friday to add the across-the-board pay hike to their spending plan for fiscal 2019-20.
A full-day budget workshop began with the court's decision to withdraw a $3,000 annual raise for elected officials, who instead will be included in the proposed employee raise. Throughout the day, votes fell either 3-2, with Commissioners Paula Gentry and Frank Berka dissenting, or 4-1 with Berka opposing alone.
Berka had balked at the across-the-board nature of the pay raises, arguing it is unfair to give brand new employees the same hike as veterans. Berka said three departments — the jail, the sheriff's office and the road and bridge crew — should have larger raises.
"We've had 131 employees turn over in the sheriff and the jail and road and bridge in the last four years," Berka said, contrasting that number with 29 leaving all other departments. "Seven of those (29) were actually terminated."
Berka singled out Sheriff Larry Webb's patrol deputies as in need of a $5,000 raise, and he said other employees should be placed on a 10-year pay plan with regular pay raises.
County Judge Todd Tefteller, who is not getting the $1,200 bump in pay, said the county should have taken more firm action on pay four or five years ago. The judge, who is in his first year in office, is proposing a 2-cent tax rate increase to fund the $16.8 million spending plan.
"I'm not for what Mr. Berka just said," Tefteller said. "Give me 3 cents, and I'll do it."
The 2-cent hike will put the tax rate at 61.5 cents per $100 property valuation and bring a $615 tax bill for a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
The budget, which must be approved by the Oct. 1 start of the fiscal year, is smaller than the $17 million budget that expires then. The new spending plan breaks down into $13.8 million for daily operations and $3 million for an anticipated health insurance price tag.
In addition to each department's employees receiving the $1,200 annual raises, a few officials were successful Friday in winning a little extra, if only to have a project placed on a wish list the judge will pore over before commissioners debate the budget again.
Those included allowing Webb to expand a payroll policy to dispatchers and jailers that his deputies already are under — rising pay as they boost their certification levels through continued study. Webb did not know how much the plan could add to the budget, and Tefteller said he would need more information including whether the individual raises would kick in immediately or wait for a new fiscal year.
The sheriff did win verbal approval for a new generator for the jail, at $34,209, to replace a 34-year-old model, and for a bailiff/security officer to be stationed in the downtown courthouse. Webb also asked for a jailer, bringing that staff to 24, and he asked for $4,000 to fund Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner services for victims of sexual assault.
A new parking lot for the Justice Center on Tyler Street will go on the judge's maybe list. The lowest of three bids for rebuilding the asphalt parking lot was $65,205. The court voted to put that much into a reserve fund and decide later if it can be used on the parking lot.
Commissioner Dustin Nicholson also noted the courthouse needs a new roof, though no dollar figures were mentioned for that project.
In addition to the $1,200 raises, the tax office was budgeted $1,700 for three new computer terminals and $1,000 for office supplies.
Tefteller said he would include District Attorney Billy Byrd's $10,000 request to boost pay for his four prosecutors, though Byrd's continuing education was cut $3,000.
"He's convinced me he really needs it," the judge said of the prosecutor pay hikes.
Commissioners also added $10,000 to the fund paying court-appointed attorneys, bringing that account to $45,000. The court also agreed to set spending for attorneys representing children in state custody cases at $210,000, the amount the county is on target to spend by the end of this fiscal year.