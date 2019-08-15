GILMER — Upshur County residents who drive a load of trash to the dump site east of Gilmer only to find it unstaffed will be able to unload their garbage after commissioners decided Thursday to place a one-way cash box at the Carnation Road facility.
"The camera does cover that site," Roads Administrator Andy Jordan told the court. "But this will alleviate a lot of headaches for the public."
The cash box idea surfaced last month when Jordan had asked that someone in another department be authorized to let people in and out of the dump when both he and an assistant have to be away. Commissioners hesitated to do that because it still meant an extra, two-way trip to the courthouse for residents.
In other action Thursday, the court accepted an $11,000 donation to pay for a part-time employee to keep the county library open on Saturdays.
The court in July cut the library's total hours of operation from 50 a week to 40, but they added 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday hours. They also agreed to new hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and to close the facility on Mondays. The library remains closed on Sundays.
The staff donation came from attorney Andy Tefteller, son of County Judge Todd Tefteller.
"There's some people excited about having this thing open on Saturday," the judge said. "This (donation) will get us down the road, at least, and see where it goes."
Commissioners on Thursday also agreed to clean the livestock bins on the Yamboree grounds under the county's interlocal agreement with the city of Gilmer. The annual cleanup by the county was requested by the East Texas Yamboree Livestock Committee.
Finally Thursday, commissioners appointed election judges and established both election day and early voting sites and times for the Nov. 5 constitutional amendments election.
The 10 measures on the ballot include a ban on a state income tax, a $1.7 billion statewide flood control measure and allowing multiple communities to hire the same person as municipal judge.