GILMER — Hours and days of operation of the Upshur County Library changed Wednesday when commissioners added Saturday hours but kept the popular 8 a.m. open time.
The court’s action also cut total hours down from 50 to 40 per week, in a decision overruling the recommendation of Librarian Cynthia King.
“The library’s not been open on Saturdays in 13 years,” King told the court. “I was told that I’m in charge of the library, and I make the hours at the library.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Dustin Nicholson, however, championed the idea to add Saturdays to the library’s week. He said his constituents in Ore City who work cannot use the county-owned library during the week.
County Judge Todd Tefteller also told King to try out the Saturday hours and report if people are using the library then.
But King put her foot down against opening six hours on Saturdays.
“I’m not going to do that,” she said, prompting a reply from Nichols.
“The court makes that decision,” he said.
“My staff is not going to want to do that,” King said later.
She won a victory, though, in keeping the 8 a.m. open time, saying people typically are waiting at the door when she opens for business.
The court finally agreed to make the hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The facility will be closed Sundays and Mondays.
In other action Wednesday, the court agreed to assign one of Sheriff Larry Webb’s deputies to be a School Resource Officer at Union Grove ISD. Webb said the deputy will replace a part-time Gladewater police officer now serving as SRO at Union Grove.
The new SRO will be paid $47,430.
“All of which is reimbursed to us by the school district,” Tefteller said.
Commissioners at Wednesday’s end-of-the-month session agreed on a third-party administrator for the county health insurance plan. The decision to hire Assured Benefits Administrator, a Dallas consulting firm, was made at the recommendation of the court’s recently hired insurance specialist Rachel Means.
“You’re not going to have to go to a certain doctor,” Means said, adding she also had heard from employees about excessive, poorly explained fees in this year’s insurance plan with Health First. “I have heard loud and clear there is a certain level of distrust (by employees).”
The court also approved the plats for two housing divisions, one between Gilmer and Longview and the second north of Ore City.
Commissioners agreed to name the first plat, which is on Penguin Road just off Texas 300. Pct. 1 Commissioner Paula Gentry said the developer had asked the plat be filed without a name, but she recommended it be called Martha’s East Mountain development.
“Or nobody’s going to be able to find it in the clerk’s office,” she said.
The evidently growing county has spurred a discussion of road ownership that continued Wednesday but was not resolved.
The court previously tabled a decision on whether to take developers’ roads into the county maintenance inventory within two years or four years. At issue is the tendency of less-reliable developers to build roads that fall into disrepair soon after joining the county inventory.
“It’s a small amount of the developers that have caused those problems,” Tefteller said. “I want us to be competitive (in attracting residents).”
Commissioners took no action Wednesday after Tefteller floated the idea to make the timeline four years but allow developers to turn roads over after two years if they can get an engineer to sign a document saying the new roads are up to county standards.
“They are not going to stamp something they think is not on spec,” he said. “You’re going to have to have the blueprint signed off on by a professional engineer.”
Discussions stalled, however, as commissioners and Roads Administrator Andy Jordan noted that people who want to buy homes in a new subdivision could have a more difficult time getting loans while roads are still the property — and responsibility — of developers.
“They are not real keen on lending on property that is on a private road,” Jordan said.