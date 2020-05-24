Upshur County commissioners could reopen the county’s game rooms when they meet Friday.
Game rooms, arcades and dance halls in the county were closed in late March to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The court also is set to discuss and designate early voting times for the July 14 primary runoff. Early voting begins June 29.
Kent Abernathy and Michael Ashley are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Pct. 3 commissioner, while David Thompson and Larry Sewell are in a runoff for the Republican nomination for Pct. 4 constable.
Commissioners also are scheduled to possibly approve hiring additional custodians to clean and sanitize county buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook at 10 a.m. Friday. To view the meeting, go to www.countyofupshur.com and click on the Upshur County Facebook link.