GILMER — Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller proposed a 2-cent tax increase and raises for employees and elected officials during discussion of his 2019-20 budget proposal this week.
The $16.8 million spending plan, which must be approved by the Oct. 1 start of the fiscal year, is smaller than this year’s $17 million budget.
The proposal includes $13.8 million for daily operations and $3 million for an anticipated health insurance price tag.
“It’s going to be getting real skinny,” Tefteller said, after noting state-ordered spending for indigent health care and attorneys to represent poor defendants and in Child Protective Services cases.
County Auditor Connie Williams later said the county budgeted almost $512,000 in those categories for the current year’s spending plan. It has spent $519,300 so far this year and anticipates $636,500 by the end of the fiscal year.
Commissioners will more thoroughly discuss the coming year’s budget during a public hearing Aug. 16. The public can weigh in during the public hearing, which also draws a roomful of county employees and department heads to make their pleas for funds.
Raises proposed by Tefteller do not include a change to his salary. But other elected officials are penciled in for $3,000 annual increases. Employee raises are proposed at $1,200 a year.
Tefteller said after the meeting that county employee pay has increased 7.7% since the 2007-08 budget, while the cost of living has risen 21%.
“I don’t like this mentality of, ‘Oh, we’re not worth that,’” Tefteller said. “Elected officials, how do you make people want to run for office? You can shrink down your local government till you have none.”
The judge also said he’ll add a $270,000 infusion to the county’s fund balance, which now holds $3 million. Governmental accounting standards recommend the reserve account hold the equivalent of three months of operations, which for Upshur County would be about $4.2 million.
“It needs to be more,” Tefteller said. “That’s only two months.”
The judge said Roads Administrator Andy Jordan, who also oversees the county trash transfer station, needs additional dump trucks.
And he called the proposed 2-cent tax hike “ ... pretty normal for a county of our size that doesn’t have a big city in the county.”
The increase would put the rate at 61.5 cents per $100 property valuation. That would bring a $615 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
“I’m seeing the budget and the unfunded mandates,” Pct. 1 Commissioner Paula Gentry said. “We’re going to have to get the money from somewhere, just on the state-mandated things.”
“I don’t know how we can operate financially without (the hike),” Pct. 2 Commissioner Dustin Nicholson said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Miller voiced support for the employee raises, adding, “I’d be fine if the elected (raises) would be the same.”
Commissioners offered little other comment, with Pct. 3 Frank Berka saying he’d received a copy on Tuesday. The document was filed with the county clerk on Tuesday and is online at countyofupshur.com .