From staff reports
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says it is opening a criminal investigation involving false statements a man provided on three game room applications.
Upshur County Investigator Shane Guthrie, coordinator for the sheriff’s office game room regulation, received the applications May 15 from Harry Fox.
Chief Deputy David Hazel said the game rooms are at 6527 Texas 155 in Big Sandy, 717 U.S. 271 in Gilmer and 1728 U.S. 259 in Diana.
Guthrie noticed that Fox claimed in the applications to have donated several items to area law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office.
Hazel said the donations actually had been made by Upshur County Crime Stoppers to the sheriff’s office over several years.
Sheriff Larry Webb contacted Upshur County Crime Stoppers President Cynthia Clark, who told Webb that Crime Stoppers had received funds from Fox.
However, Clark said all the donations in the game room applications came from Crime Stoppers and went to area law enforcement agencies.
Clark told Guthrie that she had given Fox a list of all donations made by Upshur County Crime Stoppers after he had asked for one.
Clark identified the donation list in the applications as being the list she gave to Fox.
Contacted by Guthrie, Fox confirmed the list in his applications had come from Clark.
The sheriff’s office will deny the game room applications from Fox because of the false information, Hazel said.
However, he said, under county game room regulations, Fox can appeal the decision to Don Gross, the county’s game room permit hearing examiner appointed by the Upshur County Commissioners Court.
The results of the criminal investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office, Hazel said.
He said the sheriff’s office also has contacted several other area law enforcement agencies, including the Gilmer, Big Sandy and Ore City police departments, that were listed in the applications as having received donations from the game rooms. The agencies also said the donations came from Crime Stoppers.
Webb’s office has a policy to refuse donations from game room operations, Hazel said.