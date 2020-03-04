The Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative plans to host a blood drive from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday in the parking lot at 1200 W. Tyler St., Gilmer.
Look for the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, call Dee Wingfield at (903) 680-0227.
Donors are encouraged to eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, a government-issued photo ID and that the donor feels well that day.
For information on donor eligibility or to make an appointment, call (800) 366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org .