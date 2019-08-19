A 55-year-old White Oak man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the rape of a Gladewater woman with Alzheimer's disease.
The trial of Donnie Hill was set to begin Monday morning before 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler on the charge of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person.
However, before testimony began, Hill changed his plea to guilty, according to a written statement from Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
Byrd said that in the early morning hours of July 31, 2017, the victim's daughter awoke to her dogs barking. The daughter and her husband recently had moved to Gladewater after her mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and was no longer able to live alone.
After the barking continued, the daughter got up and walked into the living room where her mother slept. Byrd said the daughter found Hill on top of her naked mother.
Byrd said the daughter called for her husband, who dragged Hill off his mother-in-law. Hill, who was claiming that the victim was his grandmother, then fought with the son-in-law, attempted to stab him and bit his arm, Byrd said.
Police then arrived and arrested Hill, Byrd's statement said.
Fowler handed Hill a 40-year prison sentence, of which Hill must serve at least half before he is eligible for parole. When he is released, he must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, Fowler ruled.