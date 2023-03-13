With the comic "Dilbert" no longer being provided to us by its distributor, Andrews McMeel Universal, we asked you for assistance in the selection of a new comic.
The runaway winner was "Crankshaft," which received nearly 40 percent of votes, finishing well ahead of Crabgrass (27%), Nancy (24%) and Big Nate (10%).
Crankshaft, which was created by Tom Batiuk in 1987 and drawn by Dan Davis, is a spin-off of Batiuk’s immensely popular high school comic, “Funky Winkerbean.” Written in the same “narrative humor” vein as “Funky,” the strip offers plenty of humor but also tackles tough issues such as adult illiteracy, Alzheimer’s disease and school violence.
We hope you will enjoy this addition to our lineup and, as always, please reach out to me if you have any questions.