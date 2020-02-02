It's unanimous.
From Pennsylvania to Texas, creatures popped out of their holes Sunday to determine the fate of winter. Their shadow-free decision? Early spring is a certainty.
Though most of the nation for 134 years has looked to Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania's world-famous groundhog, for his prognostication on the seasons, Texans also look to Bee Cave Bob the armadillo for his take on the longevity of winter.
And the weather-predicting critter emerged Sunday afternoon to say he agrees with his furry northern counterpart that we can expect an early spring.
Earlier, Phil had come out and declared: “Spring will be early, it's a certainty.”
At sunrise, members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the cuddly oracle's prediction — his 134th.
Awoken by the crowd's chants of “Phil!” the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision. He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.
The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.
In Bee Cave, Bob made an early afternoon appearance at the West Pole to make his prediction.
In a tweet just after noon, the clever armadillo said, "High of 80 degrees in early February. Do I really need to tell you whether or not it is an early Spring?"
Bob's prediction is based on whether he chooses to stay outdoors (signaling an early spring) or seeks shelter (meaning winter will stick around).
There was a spring's a-coming naysayer on Sunday, though. Lucy the Lobster, Nova Scotia's weather forecasting crustacean, predicted six more weeks of winter. That's probably true up yonder.