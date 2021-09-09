National chain Crumbl Cookies is moving into a space in one of the strip centers in Longview Towne Crossing, in front of Kohl's.
A building permit application to the city of Longview shows the store is planning to renovate the space at 3098 N. Eastman Road, Suite 108, for an estimated construction value of $223,410.
Crumbl started in 2017 in Logan, Utah, while Sawyer Hemsley was in college at Utah State University. He and his cousin, Jason McGowan, Crumbl's chief executive officer, developed the recipes, starting with milk chocolate chip cookies. Today, the store rotates its cookie menu, with four signature cookies and specialty flavors.
Milk chocolate chip is always available, with rotating cookie flavors of banana bread, waffle, old fashioned doughnut, cereal milk sandwich with Pebbles cereal and classic sugar.
Today, Cumbl Cookies has more than 200 location in 32 states.