Longview police were contacted around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after Longview High School staff discovered a student was in possession of a loaded firearm.
The student was immediately taken into custody by student resource officers from the Longview Police Department and removed from campus.
Principal James Brewer said no direct threat was made to any student or faculty member, "but bringing a firearm on campus is punishable by expulsion for a period of one year and subject to criminal prosecution."
"The student will be suspended, pending expulsion under Chapter 37.007 of the Texas Education Code, and criminal charges will be pursued to the fullest extent," he said.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said student safety is a top priority, and the district will be working with the Longview police and the Gregg County District Attorney's Office.
"While no direct threat was made concerning the weapon, we still take matters like these with the utmost caution and concern," he said. "We are currently working with the investigation by our local authorities and will be following district procedure with regard to the student involved."