Library Shutdown
Officers from the Longview Police Dept. stand outside of the Longview Public Library Friday March 17, 2023 after a Library After Dark - Teen Night event was shut down early because of unruly children. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

At least 12 units from the Longview Police Department, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded Friday night to a disturbance at the Longview Public Library.

The Library was hosting "Library After Dark," an event for teens as part of a week of Spring Break activities. Around 8 p.m., the event was canceled by officials, who requested police assistance. The event was originally scheduled to end at midnight.

"We had a report of an issue in the library," said Lt. Kerry Higginbotham of the Longview Police Department, "and they asked us to come help them get it under control and they were going to shut the event down."

Children on the scene reported that a group of other children became unruly and were, "throwing books and things."

A parent in the parking lot said she was worried when she arrived to pick her children up and saw all of the law enforcement vehicles outside of the library.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” she said as she ushered her children into the waiting vehicle.

