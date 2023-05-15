The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday that Monica E. Arthur, a 53-year-old from Tatum, was killed in a two-car crash Sunday about nine miles south of Longview.
According to the preliminary investigation, Arthur was driving a 2000 Honda Accord and traveling west on State Highway 149 at about 1:30 p.m. In the opposite lane, Jaidon J. Gentry, a 20-year-old from Longview was traveling east in a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche. The report says the vehicles collided when Gentry failed to yield the right of way as he began a turn onto Younger Road.
Arthur, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview and was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. Gentry, who was wearing his seatbelt, was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.