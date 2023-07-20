The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Thursday that two men were killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash a half-mile north of Kilgore.
Jonathan D. Pepper, a 35-year-old male from Kilgore, and Stacey L. King, a 52-year-old male from Longview, were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.
The preliminary investigation found that Pepper was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado at an unsafe speed on State Highway 42. The report says Pepper was unable to maintain control through a curve and the vehicle left the road, rolling over several times.
Conditions were clear at the time, and neither Pepper nor King are reported to have been wearing their seatbelts.