Streeter single car accident

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Thursday that two men were killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash a half-mile north of Kilgore.

Jonathan D. Pepper, a 35-year-old male from Kilgore, and Stacey L. King, a 52-year-old male from Longview, were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. 

The preliminary investigation found that Pepper was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado at an unsafe speed on State Highway 42. The report says Pepper was unable to maintain control through a curve and the vehicle left the road, rolling over several times.

Conditions were clear at the time, and neither Pepper nor King are reported to have been wearing their seatbelts.

Tags