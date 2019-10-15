What House Speaker Dennis Bonnen is heard saying on a secret recording that was made public Tuesday is "crazy," a "horrible scandal" that should lead to his resignation, East Texas lawmakers said Tuesday.
"The question everybody is still asking, why in the world? Why?" state Rep. Travis Clardy, a Nacogdoches Republican, said after the tape of the speaker's private June 12 meeting with a conservative activist was released. "What did they hope to gain by it?"
The recording shows Bonnen, a Republican, sought help ousting Clardy and other fellow Republicans in next year's election, that he called a female lawmaker "vile" and said President Donald Trump is "killing us" in pivotal races where the party is in danger of losing seats.
The speaker also profanely disparaged another Democratic House member in the hourlong tape, which also reveals other political scheming that has thrown the GOP-controlled Legislature into disarray at a fragile moment when their majority is at stake.
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, a Tyler Republican, responded bluntly.
"Bonnen should resign," he said. "We do not need a legal and ethical cloud hanging over House Republicans as we ask Texans to trust us with their vote in 2020."
Already, the tape has uncorked the biggest Texas political scandal in years.
Democrats filed a lawsuit accusing Bonnen — the third-most powerful Republican in the Texas Capitol — of breaking campaign finance laws during the meeting with then-GOP caucus Chair Dustin Burrows and the head of Empower Texans, which has spent lavishly in pursuit of pulling the Legislature far to the right on issues such as abortion and guns.
State investigators responsible for looking into allegations of corruption by public officials have also opened a case.
The meeting was secretly recorded and released by Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan, who said he surreptitiously recorded the meeting at Bonnen's Capitol office to protect himself. Bonnen can be heard seeking Sullivan's help in targeting Clardy and nine other Republican incumbents in primaries next year, while also suggesting that a news affiliate of Empower Texans could obtain media credentials that would provide access to the House floor where votes are taken. Bonnen sought to drive out moderate GOP members who he saw as standing in the way of his agenda.
"You need to hear what I want to do," Bonnen said. "We can make this work. I'll put your guys on the floor next session."
Republicans have controlled the Texas House for nearly two decades, but their dominance is eroding quickly. Since the GOP reached a peak of a 101-49 super-majority in 2011, Democrats have tapped into a growing Hispanic population and liberal shifts in suburban areas to shrink that gap. Heading into 2020, Democrats can grab a majority if they flip nine seats.
Bonnen also suggests on the tape that Trump — who is having a campaign rally Thursday in Dallas — isn't helping.
"With all due respect to Trump, who I love, he's killing us in urban, suburban districts," the speaker said.
Bonnen also used crude language while discussing freshmen Democrats whose midterm victories in 2018 weakened the GOP's House majority.
"Jon Rosenthal makes my skin crawl. He's a piece of (expletive)," Bonnen said in the recording.
Mentioning another Democrat, Bonnen adds, "We've got Michelle Beckley, who's vile. But we got people who beat our Republicans that are not even trying to act like moderate Democrats, OK? Which is good for us. Because we ought to be able to take their heads off. But I need you firing harder that way."
It wasn't clear whether the hour-long recording had been edited prior to its release.
Bonnen previously apologized for "embarrassing" and "hurtful" comments revealed on the tape. Tuesday, he released a statement that only expressed vindication at the tape finally being made public.
"I have repeatedly called for the recording to be released because it will be immediately clear that no laws were broken. This was nothing more than a political discussion — the problem is that I had it with that guy," Bonnen said. "My colleagues have always deserved the facts and context this recording provides, and with clear evidence now disproving allegations of criminal wrongdoing, the House can finally move on."
Clardy disagreed with that analysis.
"It didn’t address any issues. It expressed no remorse. It didn’t offer any apologies. It didn’t do anything except suggest to the House and the people of Texas that we all just need to move on and forget about it," he said. "That is not an option. This is exactly what it was the first time I heard it: It is political corruption and it must be treated as such."
Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, remained largely silent after the tape was released, making Bonnen's future unclear. He is coming off his first term as House speaker and the Legislature won't meet again until 2021.
But the release of the tape amplified calls for Bonnen's resignation, including from Beckley, who said, "This a bunch of a men that are in a backroom afraid" of the Democrats taking control the House.
Rep. Chris Turner, the House Democratic leader, called Bonnen's comments "completely out of bounds, even with the Republican Party's low standards of the Donald Trump era."
That sentiment was echoed by Schaefer.
"The behavior we tolerate becomes the standard we set," he said. "The transcript released today confirms that a serious breach of integrity has been committed on multiple levels."
Clardy, who was described by Burrows as "the ringleader of all opposition" at one point in the recorded conversation, said nothing's changed since he first heard the full recording earlier in Austin.
“The words speak for themselves. This is not a he-said, she-said, who-do-you-believe deal," Clardy said. "Why in the world, why would my Republican speaker and my Republican caucus chair push this crazy idea to attack members of our own caucus, and what did they hope to gain by it?"
He suggested the question now is being answered, but not in the way Bonnen and Burrows might have hoped.
"What they have gained by it is a horrible scandal that is hurting the institution that I cherish and that the members I serve with cherish. They have embroiled us in a stupid controversy which does damage to the institution, damage to the Republican Party and I think it’s done irrevocable damage to our caucus.”
Clardy said he was looking forward to a House Republican caucus meeting that was already set for Friday in Austin.
"This is a Republican mess, and I believe it’s incumbent on the Republican House members to clean it up," he said.