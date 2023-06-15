To encourage students to be creative with their writing, Capstone College and Career Advising and Texas Bank and Trust sponsored the second annual East Texas Scholastic Awards (ETSA) writing competition for middle and high school students across east Texas.
With over 30 students from five schools across east Texas, ten winners from four different categories were selected.
“I'm very proud of them,” said Jim Bell, CEO of Capstone. “I was very impressed with their work and the writing skills and… their ability to craft a great story.”
The competition was the hard work of Terry Kim, a rising junior at Brook Hill.
“I originally came up with this idea to make the East Texas Scholastic Awards, and Mr. Bell has been helping with it,” Kim said. “I think learning how to have fun with writing is a great tool to have and this is an opportunity for students to do that.”
The four categories were fiction, nonfiction, journalism and poetry, which according to Kim, had the most submissions.
“It has been really great because there's been a lot of submissions this year,” Kim said.
First place winner of each category was given $100; second place was given $75 and third place was given $25.
“I got to read a lot of different writings and… it was great just seeing how students were able to create their own stories,” he said. “Just reading everyone's writings… and seeing the diversity from humor all the way to just emotions was probably my favorite part.”
“Whether it was a true historical story or whether it was a creative fictional story, it was all just very, very well done all the way across the board,” Bell said. “They all did an outstanding job.”
The following are the winners in each category:
Fiction
1st Place
“The Boy in the Mirror” by Judith Valverde of Bishop TK Gorman
2nd Place
“The Girl With Stars in Her Eyes” by Grace Parker of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School
3rd Place
“The Story of a Chicken Named Jed” by Joshua Livingston of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School
Non Fiction
1st Place
“Military Desegregation” by Maggie Quine of Kilgore High School
2nd Place
“Awareness is Key” by Caroline Burkhalter of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School
3rd Place
“The Rapture” by Emiliano Andrade of Tyler High School
Poetry
1st Place
“Late April” by Alexa Remigio of Bishop TK Gorman
2nd Place
“The Climb” by Erin Worden of Bullard High School
3rd Place
“Summer Nights” by Mairany Olivarez of Tyler High School
Journalism
1st Place
“Fire!” by Joshua Livingston of Longview Christian Heritage Classical School