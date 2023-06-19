As temperatures soared past 90 degrees Monday and SWEPCO continued to work on restoring power to tens of thousands of people, East Texans were huddled up in close conditions sharing air conditioning. They pooled food together, searched for food in grocery stores and sought relief from the heat.
"I'm trying to pick something up that I might eat." said Hallsville resident Brad Gibson. He was outside Super 1 Foods on Marshall Avenue in Longview, where Brookshire Grocery Co. was distributing free ice and free lunches on Monday.
When the electricity went out, he didn't have a lot of food in the house, he said. He got bread and bananas at Wal-Mart and a couple of items at Super 1.
"A pizza beats nothing," Gibson said. "And I got my eggs."
He'll be back Tuesday, Gibson said.
"All you can do is be patient," he said.
At Super 1, it was people who work in Brookshire Grocery Co.'s corporate office who were volunteering to distribute ice and meals to a steady stream of people on Monday.
"We've been all over East Texas this weekend," said Rosemary Jones, Brookshire's chief people officer and general counsel. The community kitchen typically feeds about 1,100 people at each stop.
Store employees, she said, were busy pulling all the frozen foods and dairy products from store shelves, with Jones saying it all had to be thrown away. Then, they had to restock.
"We called in every favor we knew to our suppliers and asked them to please provide us with extra ice, water and food for our meals," Jones said of being able to serve customers given the food loss in some of the stores.
Jesse Henderson said what Brookshire Grocery Co. was doing was a blessing. His family has a 1-year-old baby, and they were unable to find a hotel room. He bought a small generator in Arkansas and was using it to power a window AC unit to keep the baby cool, he said.
Southwestern Electric Power Co., which is a part of American Electric Power, serves more than 551,144 customers in the Longview area, Northwest and Central Louisiana, Northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and Western Arkansas.
The storm that rolled through early late Friday and early Saturday left some quarter of a million customers without power. By noon Monday, 138,000 of those had been restored power. An estimated 112,000 were still without power.
SWEPCO reported that state leaders, including State Sen, Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, toured the hardest hit areas with Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and PUCT Interim Chair Kathleen Jackson. The delegation also held meetings with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative teams in Gilmer.
“This is the worst transmission impacted storm I’ve ever seen in my career, and it’s the worst one we’ve had at SWEPCO,” said SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison.
Friday’s storm caused major damage to SWEPCO’s transmission system, which delivers high-voltage power over long distances from power plants to substations, where the power is converted to voltages appropriate for use in homes and businesses. SWEPCO’s utility poles and distribution wires serving individual homes and businesses also experienced extensive damage.
More than 50 transmission lines were forced out of service because of tree and structure damage caused by the extreme weather, half of which have been restored to service. In addition, nearly 60 transmission and distribution substations were affected.
“Without the transmission up, you can’t get power to those homes and businesses, so we’ve been working diligently to get the transmission system back up,” Mattison said.
More than 3,000 utility professionals are working 16 hours a day to restore service to customers who remain without power, the company reported. They have about 70 percent of the transmission system back up and running.
“We won’t stop, and we won’t sleep until that last light is on,” Mattison said.
Some East Texans were dealing with additional challenges.
Starrville-Friendship Water Supply Corp., in the Gladewater area, reported that a tree the fell on Sunday and caused a water leak. The tree was wrapped in power lines. That means the power was affected and the water had to be shut off in that area so the electricity can be repaired, said system administrator Kayla Harper. SWEPCO has been contacted but there was no estimate on Monday about when repairs would take place, she said. The water corporation has about 700 meters, with the water outage in the area of County Road 374 and U.S. 271. She planned to talk to the board of directors on Monday about whether there was something that could be done to assist customers without water service.
On Monday, more than a dozen vehicles parked at the Longview Public Library represented families seeking the comfort of the library's air conditioning.
Jennifer Jolley was there with her fiancé and her two children. She said the family had about 14 people staying with them in their small two-bedroom house because they had electricity and air conditioning.
"My family is really close," she said, as her children and others played with a puppet center at the library and looked at books.
While they now have electricity, the family lost everything in their refrigerator and deep freeze. The family members staying together pooled their resources to keep everyone fed. Jolley, who said she receives disability payments, was worried about the cost of replacing the food that was lost.
"We all cooked what we had on the shelves and in the pantry," to keep all the children fed, Jolley said.