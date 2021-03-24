It took the Pine Tree High School Winter Guard team less than a year to shine on a world stage.
The team recently competed in the Winter Guard International World Championships preliminary competition and advanced to the semifinals.
Team director Jared Cronk said the competition is virtual, and videos of performances were submitted. Judges then chose who advanced to the semifinals from those submissions.
“Winter Guard International, that is the most prestigious organization,” he said. “It’s an international company that governs winter guard like UIL to Texas sports. This is the thing that governs color guard for the globe.”
Pine Tree’s Color Guard team transitioned to the Winter Guard after football season. During football season, Color Guard members perform with the band at games and contests as flag or baton twirlers; they also use sabers or rifles.
The winter guard team was started this year by Crank and is year-round. Winter guard teams compete and perform routines without band accompaniment to their own music.
For Pine Tree’s division in the competition, there were 120 other teams, and the top half made it to the semifinals. Cronk said the team will make adjustments to the performance and submit a video for the next round by April 10.
Pine Tree’s performance is to Leona Lewis’ song, “Bleeding Love,” and Cronk said the team gave the routine a vampire spin, making it unique.
“I’m super excited for the kids,” Cronk said. “Their first year at Pine Tree ever doing this sport, and making international semifinals is beyond me.”
The students competed against teams from across the nation and the United Kingdom, Japan, Costa Rica and other countries, he said.
“It’s the kids’ success — I’m just the facilitator,” Cronk said. “The kids definitely had to work, and you can tell that in the video. I think the costuming, the work ethic, the show production, just all culminated for the kids. These kids have really had to put in time and effort, and I’m just absolutely beside myself proud of them.”
Cronk is no stranger to these contests. He said his best team at a previous school was two spots from finals, and they were state champions.
“It’s their first year,” Cronk said of the Pine Tree squad. “Some of these kids did not know what a pointed foot is four months ago, so it just tells you how hard they worked. These kids are just almost a different breed. They’re just so talented and so willing to work.”