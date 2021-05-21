If Councilman Wray Wade wants anything to be taken from his recognition as a distinguished alumnus of Longview ISD, it’s that a kid from South Longview can achieve anything he sets his mind to.
“I mean, who would ever thought that a kid from South Longview would grow up and move to Japan, and study in Japan, and work as an interpreter and live in New York City and do those things?” Wade said Friday during a ceremony. “I think that kind of sets a path of, hey, this can be done and for South Longview, where I was born and raised. I think we can never have enough role models and show the young kids there that anything is possible.”
On Friday, the Longview ISD Foundation honored four distinguished alumni — Wade, Mayor Andy Mack, Blanche Brick and Joe Don Holley — at the Foundation Plaza at Lobo Stadium.
Brick graduated from Longview High School in 1957 and became a teacher. She worked in several schools, including Longview ISD, as well as in Dallas public schools, Hawaii and Pakistan.
Mack graduated from Longview High School in 1978. He later earned his doctorate of dental surgery from Baylor University. He returned to his hometown to join East Texas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, where he still works. Mack was elected mayor in 2015 and before that was District 4 councilman from 1997 to 2005.
Wade graduated from Longview High School in 1986. He attended and played basketball at Mount Hood College and St. Martin’s University and then earned his master’s degree in speech from Oregon State University and Shonan Institute of Technology in Japan. In 1999, Wray returned to the United States to work at a New York City law firm. Two years later, he started Wade International marketing consultancy, which transitioned into Wray Wade Enterprises in 2005.
Holley graduated from Longview High School in 1990 and earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Texas. In 1996, he started working at KS Inc. of Dallas and now is the senior vice president and principal shareholder.
Longview ISD Foundation Executive Director Kay Ray said the inscribed bricks at the plaza are a way the foundation raises money it then uses to provide grants to the district. The foundation presented inscribed bricks to the honorees as gifts.
“The foundation honors you for your immense success,” she said. “This brick will be a lasting tribute to you, the success you’ve had and, more than anything, it’s a tribute to where your success began. It began here in Longview, Texas, in Longview public school and at Longview High School.”
Mack and Holley were unable to attend Friday's ceremony.
“I can’t describe the feeling to be born and raised in Longview, to attend Longview public schools, and then to go out and work in the world and for the place you were born and the people you care about the most to say, 'Hey, we recognize your efforts and what you did in society and we want to applaud you for it,' ” Wade said. “It’s a huge honor. It’s a great honor. I feel very, very humbled by it.”
Some of Brick's former classmates were at Friday's ceremony, which she said was special to her.
“We graduated when it was a much different high school at a different location,” she said. “But to see what it’s become today, it’s wonderful.”
Brick taught at Foster Middle School and said she enjoyed seeing the names of some of her former students on bricks in the plaza.
When she was younger, she said her parents lived north of town and outside of Longview but moved so she could go to Longview High School.
“It’s been a long-lasting relationship,” she said. “My roots with Longview High School and Longview schools go very deep as a student as a teacher.”