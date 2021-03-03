When fifth-grader Wesley Saunders went outside for a science experiment Wednesday, he had no idea it would, quite literally, change his view of the world.
The St. Mary's Catholic School student, who is color blind, was gifted with glasses to help his sight. The glasses were a gift from his teachers at the Longview private school, Jeannine Pfeffer, Jordan Collard and Ashley Patterson.
"It looks different from what I thought it would be," Wesley said after putting on the glasses. "Some colors I never really got. But now that I have these, it’s amazing that I can see every color now."
After he put on the glasses, his classmates held up cards, shirts or books with colors he could now see.
"It’s just something that we could take off his plate. It’s something we could control that he would benefit from," Pfeffer said. "Everyone has their issues, and this was something we could fix."
Wesley's mom, LeighAna, said he was diagnosed with deuteranomaly, or deutan color blind. She said his family originally noticed it when Wesley called a pink balloon blue and called many other colors purple.
Wesley's father, who also is named Wesley Saunders, said his son does not see green and red, which will cause issues later in life. He said he already is teaching his son the placement of traffic lights so he can identify which is green and which is red.
"They’re not cheap, which is why we weren’t able to get them. We were floored his teachers did," Wesley's dad said of the special glasses. "This is exactly why we go (to St. Mary's). It’s always been a family no matter how involved or uninvolved you are, they bring you in."
Though Wesley has wanted the glasses for awhile, he was shocked when he was given them at school. Pfeffer said his classmates know he struggles with being color blind and help him when they can.
"It felt amazing that they do remember what I have," Wesley said. "They do memorize the stuff that I have that’s medical."