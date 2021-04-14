When Constance Mendez’s students walked into her classroom Monday, they were transported to Andy’s bedroom from the now-classic movie “Toy Story.”
Mendez teaches fifth grade science and social studies at Hudson PEP Elementary School. For the past few years, she has created projects for her students themed after the computer-animated buddy film to help them review for the STAAR test.
“STAAR can be such a treacherous, drudgery thing to review for,” she said. “I’m just trying to make it fun and keep this time of year lighthearted instead of the kids stressing out.”
The class started Monday with a day of stations where they completed projects like the force and motion for a stomp rocket similar to one in the movie. They also reviewed solutions and mixtures by making tea like Buzz Lightyear when he attends a tea party in the movie, and they sorted toys from Andy’s toy chest.
Tuesday’s tasks were based on the Pizza Planet restaurant in the movie. As students completed different tasks, they were rewarded with a pizza ingredient.
The first task was about lifecycles of the types of plants and animals in the film. Next, students did a fossil assignment based on the T-Rex character. The last task involved questions about Earth’s rotation from the alien toys in the movie.
“It’s a mix of everything we teach; it’s not just one or two skills,” Mendez said. “It’s just a way to keep it fun.”
The entire classroom fit the theme. Mendez said she has saved materials over the years, but it was added to the budget this year so she could get help purchasing materials.
“It’s worth it though,” she said about all the preparations. “I mean, it took about seven hours this time to put up, but I had help for four of those hours.”
Students Evie Land, Trisha Saenz and Audry Lewis were working together. All three girls said the STAAR test is stressful but that the “Toy Story” review is fun.
“It’s a good way to review,” Audry said. “It’s easier to remember this way.”
Evie said she enjoys the hands-on fun versus using textbooks.
“It’s easier to remember because you remember stuff you enjoy instead of just a textbook,” she said. “It’s a lot more fun. We actually want to do it.”
Mendez said the students are much more engaged using this method way than just putting life cycles in front of students and giving them a worksheet.
“Seeing them walk in yesterday was awesome, because their eyes lit up, and they were just so excited,” she said. “I have to be at school too, so I might as well make it fun.”