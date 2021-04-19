Longview ISD could get more than $8 million in federal stimulus money because of COVID-19, and on Monday a state advocacy group working to get schools the funds paid a visit to Longview High School.
Raise Your Hand Texas is a group that supports public schools and advocates on their behalf, Regional Advocacy Director Robert Long said.
The group is visiting districts across the state to raise awareness about public school funding after starting at the state Capitol. Long said the group set up a 6-foot tall three-legged stool at the events as a message to lawmakers.
"We appreciate the contributions that were made with the passage of House Bill 3 in the 86th legislative session, and we’re also glad that (the legislature) didn’t penalize school districts for not having kids in person by supporting them with the hold harmless, but now there’s about $17.9 billion that the fed released that is specifically identified for school districts such as Longview ISD," Long said. "And we want to make sure that those funds go directly to the school districts, because we know our leaders, our teachers, our superintendents have not given up on school children during this time."
A strong recovery requires three legs, House Bill 3, federal stimulus and hold harmless, Long said.
Last fall, the Texas Education Agency promised districts that because of the pandemic, it would not cut state funding because of lost enrollment this year.
But there were some requirements school districts would have to abide by. TEA said districts would only be eligible for the “hold harmless” agreement if they continued to offer in-person instruction as an option for students throughout this academic year.
In March, TEA created an alternative plan for districts that may have failed to comply at some other point in the year. Now, if districts reach their in-person enrollment targets for the last six weeks of the year that TEA established in October, they can qualify for all hold harmless funding for the year.
Superintendent James Wilcox said the district should be getting more than $8 million and that there are several COVID-19 expenses the money could cover.
According to a document from the district, its expenditures related to COVID-19 include about $1.9 million in facilities, $111,802 in cleaning, more than $3 million in technology, $33,232 in transportation and $597,046 in premium pay for staff and additional nurses.
"I believe the future of Texas lays in the public school children of this state, and one of the biggest supporters of Texas public schools is Raise Your Hand Texas," Wilcox said. "And we’re extremely pleased and extremely proud to have them and their three-legged stool here in Longview."
President and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corp. Wayne Mansfield also was at the event and said the foundation of economic development in a community is education.
"When we look at this 6-foot three-legged stool up here, we realize somebody had to build that and then somebody had to teach someone to build that and more than likely that was though a career technology program such as the ones that are offered here in Longview ISD," Mansfield said. "Continued funding for workforce development for education is critical as we go and try to recruit these new companies."
Mansfield said that a planned new Gap Inc. distribution center coming to the North Longview Business Park is a direct result of a trainable and trained workforce in the city and that continuing to fund those programs is critical.
Long said the group hopes lawmakers will soon release the stimulus money to schools.
"Just like individual households have received the stimulus check, our school districts still have not," he said. "And they’re making really critical decisions about allocations, how many teachers they’re going to hire, how many counselors they’re going to have, and if they don’t have those resources they’re going to have to dip into things like their fund balance to support some of those programs."