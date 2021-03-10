All Gregg County school districts will keep their mask policies in place, despite the statewide mandate ending today.
The Texas Education Agency announced this past week that it would leave those decision to school trustees, and several boards decided plans Monday night.
Spring Hill ISD released a statement Tuesday that it will continue its mask policy until further notice.
“Current mask protocols work to limit the number of students and staff required to quarantine due to close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual,” the district said. “The goal is to keep students in school and participating in extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year.”
Since the TEA did not adjust its other guidelines, White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said in a statement that contact tracing still is required so any positive case identified in the district could result in large numbers of quarantines.
“We certainly know that not everyone will agree with the decision, but we want to do everything we can to provide a safe environment for our teachers, staff and students,” Gray said. “While all of us are tired of wearing face coverings and ready to get back to ‘normal,’ we do feel like this is the most responsible decision at this time.”
The protocols will be reviewed again, he said. The district hopes to loosen restrictions as soon as it is feasible.
Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said Tuesday that the board voted Monday night to keep its mask guidelines.
In Gladewater ISD, Superintendent Sedric Clark also said in a statement Tuesday that his district will continue to require all employees and students in grades two through 12 as well as visitors to wear masks on campus.
“By maintaining our masking and safety protocols, we are doing our part to end the pandemic,” Clark said in a statement.
Longview, Pine Tree and Kilgore ISDs previously announced plans to continue their mask policies the rest of the school year.
On Friday, Hallsville ISD became the first school district in the Longview area to lift its mask mandate effective March 22.