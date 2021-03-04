The Texas Education Agency says in new guidelines issued Wednesday that masks are still required in public schools unless district trustees decide otherwise.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he is ending the state’s mask mandate beginning Wednesday, but he provided no guidance to schools.
Officials at Gregg County districts said Wednesday that they are gathering information in the coming days to consider possible changes.
Students and teachers are required to wear masks while on campus, although there can be exceptions for students younger than 10 or with disabilities.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has scheduled a conference call today with superintendents that will give more guidance before local officials make any change.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said that although he is waiting on today’s call, he does not anticipate changes to the district’s mask policy.
In White Oak ISD, Superintendent Brian Gray said his district still is gathering data and information before it makes any decisions.
However, Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker said in a statement that the district is committed to preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it will continue with the mask mandate on campuses.
“While KISD respects the actions of Governor Abbott to rescind his statewide face-covering mandate beginning March 10, our district will remain committed to all the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols we currently have in place until such time that our district believes they can safely be removed,” Baker said.
Sabine ISD also plans to stick with its mask rules at this time, Superintendent Stacey Bryce said.
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said, as of now, his district will continue with the policies already in place.
“Based on what TEA has said, it will be a school board decision,” Clark said. “Our board will make that decision. However, we’ve been very fortunate with cases in our district using the policies we had and I think it’s because of us following the policies we have.”
Officials with Longview and Spring Hill ISDs did not respond to requests for comment by Wednesday’s deadline.
Hallsville ISD has called an emergency virtual board meeting at 8 a.m. Friday to consider revised COVID-19 protocols.
The University Interscholastic League posted on social media Wednesday that it will release updated guidance before March 10. Until then, the UIL said all mitigation protocols will remain in place.