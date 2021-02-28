Editor’s note: This is the third story in a Black History Month series on the intersection between education and equality.
Diversity in Texas classrooms is growing, and Querida Duncalfe believes a teaching staff reflecting that can only benefit students.
The Pine Tree High School English teacher said she is the “product of fabulous Black teachers” growing up in Dallas.
“Obviously, you don’t want teachers who look like students who aren’t qualified,” she said. “In so many ways, all of those teachers pushed me into education as a career, so I’m a witness to the impact that having good Black teachers with Black children.
“I think it lets them know that there are people who advocate for them who have been where they are. There’s something about that that just can’t be replicated from someone who doesn’t share some part of your culture.”
Spring Hill Junior High School science teacher Ashley Delaney said even in the five years she has been in the district, she has noticed an increase in Black educators at the school.
“That’s been very positive, especially on the coaching side and on the guy’s side,” she said. “I think just being able to relate to having normal conversation, normal day-to-day activities for these students. Their role models usually are actors, or musicians.
“For them to be able to sit in a classroom with someone who might look like them, or talk similar to them, or have a background similar to them, for them to have someone real life, tangible in front of them, not just someone on TV, not just someone they’re listening to, I think it’s giving them perspective.”
As that diversity increases, it is important for people in schools to be able to have conversations about race, Delaney said. Those conversations should not just happen in February during Black History Month, either, but more often in classrooms.
“The more we talk about it, the more we will progress,” she said. “As educators, we can do a better job about understanding the misconceptions or understanding the hot topics. When I took my college courses, that’s not something you learned about. As educators, that’s something you need to focus on.”
Teaching about the local history of racism could help with disparities in the classroom, Duncalfe said. For example, students should learn about the bus bombing in 1970 to attempt to prevent Longview schools from integrating.
“I think if most Longviewites understood how our nation’s history with racism has impacted our local community, I think that would help quite a bit,” she said. “I think it’s hard for people who are unaware of the reverberations of segregation. I think people who are unaware of how those impacts our own home, our own community, they see racism as something that happens in a far off place and not something we face here.”
But teachers still are restricted to the curriculum to match the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills from the state. It would require a shift from the state to include more diversity in what is taught.
“My hope would be that we don’t have to see demographic shifts to change the curriculum to be less of a single narrative and be more multicultural and introspective,” Duncalfe said. “Because I think there’s value for all of us in learning about people different from us and how we build empathy in ourselves and how we build empathy in our kids.
“I hope that we don’t have to wait for a demographic shift to force that. I hope that’s something we would do because it’s what our kids need and deserve.”