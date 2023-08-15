On Nov. 7, Longview ISD taxpayers will determine if the district will be allowed to spend about $359.7 million to pay for new and improved district facilities.
District trustees on Monday unanimously agreed to call a bond election for Nov. 7 that will consider two propositions: Proposition A would be for about $292 million, with the largest portion of that — almost $88.8 million — going toward renovations at Longview High School and Early Graduation High School; Proposition B would be for almost $67 million, with almost $45 million going toward a multi-use indoor facility that could be used by a variety of sports and the band, for instance.
Some of the proposed projects that would be funded by the November bond proposal were also part of the $230 million, four proposal package that voters declined in 2022. That election attracted about 2,400 voters, with about two-thirds of them casting ballots against each of the four measures.
Wayne Guidry, the district's assistant superintendent of finance, and other district officials have presented information about the bond election during meet the teacher nights before school started. That information showed that the 2,096 voters who cast ballots in in the 2022 election were age 50 and older, and 340 of them were age 49 and younger.
“More than anything, we want to ensure our kids and staff are safe each day at school. In addition to that, we strive every day to provide the best possible learning environment for every student that walks through our doors. We hope that residents will take the time to learn more about the projects proposed, our tax rates, the other issues on the ballot, and ask questions before casting their vote in this election,” Guidry said in a prepared statement.
On Monday, trustees called the November election soon after giving preliminary approval to a proposed 2023-24 tax rate of $1.1422 per $100 valuation, which is 18.5 cents lower than the current tax rate of $1.3276 per $100 valuation. Trustees will consider final adoption of that rate on Aug. 30 along with the proposed budget.
LISD tax rate through the years
|YEAR
|TAX RATE
|DECREASE
|2016
|1.513
|0
|2017
|1.513
|0
|2018
|1.513
|0
|2019
|1.443
|4.60%
|2020
|1.4394
|0.25%
|2021
|1.4147
|1.71%
|2022
|1.3276
|6.16%
|2023
|1.1422
|13.97%
The tax rate reduction means Longview ISD will have lowered the tax rate by more than 37 cents over six years, the district reported. Guidry has said approval of the bond package in November would not affect the 2023-24 tax rate, but would later raise the tax rate by less than a penny over several years. The district has said that would equate to about $10 annually on a Longview ISD home valued at $200,000. Guidry also has said that state officials have said the property tax relief approved by lawmakers, and that must still be voted on statewide in November, would lower an average homeowners property taxes by about $1,300. He estimated that would be around $900 in Longview ISD, considering differences in home values in different parts of the state.
Trustee Brett Miller praised Guidry and other administrators for their work putting together the bond proposal and information supporting it.
"I think there is a need, no doubt," Miller said.
Trustees also set a Nov. 7 election to fill the the vacant place 5 seat on the board. The vacancy was created when Shan Bauer, who was elected to the board in 2019, resigned earlier this year because she and her family were relocating because of a job opportunity. CAndidates to fill Bauer's unexpired term have until Sept. 6 to file for a place on the ballot.