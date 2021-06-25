LeTourneau University the past couple of weeks has been filled with children who are making jewelry, building robots and flying drones since summer camps returned to the campus.
The camps this past year were canceled at the university because of COVID-19. Director of Conference and Event Services Marty Lane said it is exciting to have the camps back this year.
"They (students), for the most part, jump out of the cars excited to come to camp," she said. "And the parents are excited as well, which a lot of times it’s just to get the kids out of the house and get them something to do. This time it’s different. There’s more of an attitude of thankfulness, of ‘we’ve missed this’ and ‘we miss things that we took for granted.’ There’s that spirit of everybody being like, ‘we get to come to camp' and having really a good time."
The camps wrap up Friday, and Lane said they were about 98% full. There are camps for all ages and activities such as drone-flying, art, jewelry-making, battle bots, Minecraft and a movie camp.
Lane and director Kaylee Salser spent time putting the unique camps together and getting teachers with experience to lead the students.
One of those teachers is Ruedi Schubarth who leads the drone camp. He said he worked with the military on flying drones, and he now teaches the unmanned aircraft degree program at LeTourneau.
The camp is drone first-person-view flying. The students each have a quadcopter drone, a controller and a set of video goggles used to see through the drone's camera.
Throughout the week, the students learned basic flying and then started going through obstacle courses and races, Schubarth said.
"Flying drones touches a lot of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) areas," he said. "We learn a little bit about aerodynamics, and a little bit about computer technology and programming systems that fly these — and the computer chips that make them work as well as the electrical systems that help them to fly, control the motors and everything. It sparks interest not only in aviation but in engineering, math, science — anybody that’s interested in the technology fields, they can start here."
For him, the best part is seeing how much the students grow during the camp, he said.
"We had 15 students, and I always poll them at the beginning to see who’s flown a drone before," Schubarth said. "Three of them in this group have flown a drone before this week, and now everybody can fly and control a drone. And by the end of the week, everyone is flying through the course and improving their lap times. It’s really neat to see how fast they grow in it."