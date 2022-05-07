Longview voters have approved a $45.6 million bond to help secure the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund.
Longview ISD residents, meanwhile, rejected each part of a $230 million bond package for Longview ISD that would have paid for a new Early Learning Center, high school renovations, a new event center and indoor practice facility, Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium renovations and more.
And residents in Longview's Spring Hill area have chosen Michelle Gamboa as the new District 5 representative on the City Council, replacing David Wright, who did not seek a final three-year term.
This story will be updated.