Trial was set to start this week in a lawsuit brought by the Texas State Teachers Association against the Longview ISD school board, but the case was delayed to August as the district tries to have it dismissed.
In January 2020, TSTA — along with the local Longview Educators Association and National Education Association — filed the lawsuit in Gregg County related to Longview ISD’s conversion to Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.
SB 1882 is state legislation that gives financial incentives to public school districts that allow nonprofit organizations to operate campuses as charter schools. Longview ISD has three charter partner organizations: East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers.
TSTA filed the lawsuit on grounds that state law prohibits more than 15% of a district’s population from attending SB 1882 charter campuses. Longview ISD was granted a waiver from the Texas Education Agency allowing it to exceed that limit.
However, TSTA spokesman Clay Robison previously said the association’s legal counsel believes TEA did not have the authority to grant the waiver under state law.
In April, TSTA amended the lawsuit to name specific trustees who were on the board at the time of the charter conversion after the school district claimed immunity from being sued.
The lawsuit now names Ginia Northcutt, Shan Bauer, Ava Welge, Chris Mack, Michael Tubb, Ted Beard and Troy Simmons. Welge and Mack no longer are on the board.
The trial was set to begin Monday, but pre-trial now is scheduled Aug. 12 with visiting Judge Jack Carter.
“We believe the case should proceed and we should win based on the undisputed facts and the applicable laws,” Robison said this past week. “There have been a series of motions and amended motions filed by us and by the school district, which the judge has to review and rule on. With every filing, there is a response and so forth. So the result is a delay in the trial.”
Court documents show the board is seeking a plea for jurisdiction, meaning it wants the case dismissed. In the documents, Longview ISD’s attorney offers six main arguments for dismissal:
Standard of review
The district argues that “once a governmental entity comes forward with evidence negating an essential jurisdictional fact, the burden shifts to the plaintiff to produce sufficient evidence to create a genuine question of material jurisdictional fact.”
The documents go on to elaborate that governmental entities, such as Longview ISD, and employees, which would include board members, have governmental immunity when acting in the scope of employment, unless there is an applicable waiver.
Without the plaintiff providing a waiver of immunity, the district argues the court is not able to hear the case.
Plaintiffs lack standing
The district argues the plaintiff must have facts demonstrating the plaintiff suffered an injury.
According to court documents, the injury claimed by TSTA is the school district’s request to waive the 15% cap on charter school population, which removes certain rights of teachers.
In the documents, Longview ISD Chief Innovation Officer James Coleman said the concerns, including that teachers don’t have certain rights such as a duty-free lunch and the ability to file a grievance, are not valid.
The district’s agreements with its charter partners all state that teachers remain Chapter 21 Texas Education Code district employees.
“Plaintiffs’ allegations do not identify a single teacher who has been deprived of a duty-free lunch, planning and preparation time, or the ability to file a grievance under Chapter 617.005 of the Texas Government Code,” the district states in the documents. “Rather, they focus on the potential of these injuries to occur, which is insufficient.”
Completed school years
The district claims that seeking declaratory and injunctive relief for the 2018-19 school year is moot because the court cannot remedy alleged harm for completed school years.
School board immunity
Documents show the plaintiffs allege the Longview ISD school board violated the Texas Education Code, but the board’s legal counsel argues that section of law does not contain a “private right of action.”
A private right of action is when, within the law or statute, the Legislature has explicitly stated that a private person can bring forth a lawsuit if he or she is a victim of the breach of the statute.
Because of this, the district’s lawyer argues, “just because plaintiffs do not like the board’s decision, it does not mean they can challenge it in court.”
The documents go on to state, “the Texas Legislature has vested the Texas Education Agency and the Commissioner of Education with the power to audit, regulate and penalize public school districts for noncompliance with state laws governing their operations.”
This means any private right of actions is negated, the district argues.
No ‘ultra vires’
“Ultra vires” means an action is done beyond one’s legal power or authority. The board’s legal counsel argues in the court documents that trustees did not commit ultra vires.
Specifically, state law says the board has the power to govern public school districts and has the right to make decisions about the district.
This argument also addresses TSTA’s claims that the board violated state law by applying for a waiver with TEA against the 15% population cap.
“This is simply not true,” the district states in the court documents. “A board is statutorily granted the authority to request a waiver from the TEA ... and such action is plainly a discretionary function.”
Other remedies
The board’s attorney argues in the documents that the plaintiff must file a grievance with the district and present it to the board, according to Texas Education Code.
After that grievance, the plaintiff then would be able to appeal a decision to the state education commissioner, the district argues. Only after the commissioner makes a decision would the plaintiff be able to take legal action.
The plaintiffs’ response to the plea for jurisdiction was not yet available.